Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $130.89 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $122.43 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.20 and its 200 day moving average is $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

