Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,673,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,752,000 after acquiring an additional 648,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

Global Payments stock opened at $139.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.47 and a 200-day moving average of $140.26. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

