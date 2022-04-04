Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.34 Million Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Exponent worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,060,000 after purchasing an additional 324,253 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter worth about $12,542,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter worth about $11,240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 64.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 78,353 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 3.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,310,000 after purchasing an additional 76,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $108.34 on Monday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.72.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director George H. Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.18 per share, with a total value of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

