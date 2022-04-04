Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.21% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after purchasing an additional 257,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,482,000 after buying an additional 199,710 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 643,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,094,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 364,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,052,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 316,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $84.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.34. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

