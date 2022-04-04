Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,592 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,567,000 after purchasing an additional 141,227 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,475,000 after purchasing an additional 83,997 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.03.

CyrusOne stock opened at $90.36 on Monday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 430.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

