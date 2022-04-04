Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.96 Million Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 836.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,323 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after acquiring an additional 915,248 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,343,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 324,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 208,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 114,703 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,269,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $54.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.64. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

