Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLTR opened at $159.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.