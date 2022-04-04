Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sony Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Sony Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Sony Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Sony Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.
Sony Group stock opened at $102.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.90. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.
