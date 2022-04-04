Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 56.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $354.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.52. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.55.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

