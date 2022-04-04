Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,086 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO stock opened at $101.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

