Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 7,412 Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 4.92% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEZ opened at $74.32 on Monday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $71.53 and a 12-month high of $103.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $86.66.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

