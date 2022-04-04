Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $351.82 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $301.45 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.70.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.