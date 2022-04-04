Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 2,216.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 216,346 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Wendy’s worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEN. Stephens increased their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.85.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

