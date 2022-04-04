Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123,566 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,520,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.47.

Shares of BABA opened at $110.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66. The company has a market capitalization of $298.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

