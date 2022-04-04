Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 11,199 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,199 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 79,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 102,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,390,000.

GDXJ stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $55.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

