Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,908 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,078 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,665 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after buying an additional 1,119,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,166,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $110.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $94.91 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.51.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

