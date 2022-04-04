Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 30,944 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,944 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $568,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,254 shares of company stock worth $4,460,664 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $44.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

