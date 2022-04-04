Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,201 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

BSY opened at $44.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.04, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.90. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 56.39% and a net margin of 9.40%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

