Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,278 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.81.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $65.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.72.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

