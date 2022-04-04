Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 81 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 97 shares of company stock worth $115,080. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,421.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,198.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,226.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 2.21. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 59.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

About Texas Pacific Land (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

