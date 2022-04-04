Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $561.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $544.59 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $580.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.27. The firm has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

Charter Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.