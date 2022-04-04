Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,077 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,943,000 after buying an additional 60,365 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.73. 542,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

