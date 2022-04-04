Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €81.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has been given a €81.00 ($89.01) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.64% from the stock’s previous close.

COK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Cancom in a research report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($80.22) price target on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($74.18) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.79 ($78.89).

Shares of COK stock opened at €56.00 ($61.54) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.60. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €45.65 ($50.16) and a fifty-two week high of €64.82 ($71.23). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

