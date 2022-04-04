Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for China Eastern Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($3.20) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.56). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Eastern Airlines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

CEA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, China Eastern Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

