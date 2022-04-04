Jefferies Financial Group Comments on B&G Foods, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $26.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

