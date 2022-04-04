Jefferies Financial Group Comments on GAN Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of GAN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAN’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). GAN had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. GAN’s revenue was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $4.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $198.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.46. GAN has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 169,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of GAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

