Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

NYSE:MSM opened at $85.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $74.20 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.81%.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

