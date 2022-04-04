Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report issued on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $43.86 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,713,000 after purchasing an additional 328,328 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 971,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 144.7% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

