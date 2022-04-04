Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.68. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

JEF opened at $33.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $84,827,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,065,000 after buying an additional 563,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

