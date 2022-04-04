Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,164 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,865,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,968,000 after buying an additional 289,573 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,692,000 after buying an additional 689,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,066,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,712,000 after buying an additional 44,088 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 107,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE JEF opened at $33.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

About Jefferies Financial Group (Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.