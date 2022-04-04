Jefferies Financial Group Raises Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $350.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.83.

Shares of AMP opened at $297.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $298.18 and its 200 day moving average is $297.03. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $234.71 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

