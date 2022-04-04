Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on JAKKS Pacific, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for JAKKS Pacific in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.63). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JAKK. TheStreet raised JAKKS Pacific from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ JAKK opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $136.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.33.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $1.02. JAKKS Pacific had a positive return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $87,178.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $87,970.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,207 shares of company stock worth $474,279. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 95,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,060 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 212.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 71,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 48,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

