JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Sells $15,020.00 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $15,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $13,290.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $15,660.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $14,680.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $14,680.00.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.68. 6,904,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,327,412. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 737,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 319,618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 403,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 93,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

