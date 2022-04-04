Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) traded up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 165,243 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 152,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Jianpu Technology by 23.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jianpu Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.