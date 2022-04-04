JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.53.

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

JKS opened at $50.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $66.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 221.31 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 1.76%. JinkoSolar’s revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,157,000 after buying an additional 212,645 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,119,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,459,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

