John L. Howard Sells 1,732 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $519.33. The stock had a trading volume of 190,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $488.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.80. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

