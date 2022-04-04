Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $890,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $178.19 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.74. The company has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

