JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading Up 10.2%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) shares were up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.81. Approximately 14,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 870,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $1.25. The company had revenue of $663.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.42 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -170.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter worth $4,926,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 38.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,149,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,692,000 after acquiring an additional 871,501 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 48.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,232 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter valued at $38,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

