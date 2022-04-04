JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $58.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

CUBE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

NYSE CUBE opened at $53.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,598,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,172,263,000 after buying an additional 5,368,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,344,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,690,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,019,000 after buying an additional 2,676,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after buying an additional 906,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,844,000 after buying an additional 595,538 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

