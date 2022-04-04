JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $69.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.21% from the company’s previous close.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,871. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,774 shares of company stock worth $779,437 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,317 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 637.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 159,061 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

