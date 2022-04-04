JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,337 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $135.91. 17,293,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,978,127. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

