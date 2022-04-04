JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Suspended Rating for Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH)

Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “suspended” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 267 ($3.50) target price on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LON RQIH opened at GBX 161.45 ($2.11) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £444.33 million and a P/E ratio of 197.75. Randall & Quilter Investment has a one year low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a one year high of GBX 191 ($2.50). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04, a quick ratio of 756.32 and a current ratio of 756.32.

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program Management, Legacy Insurance, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

