JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 170 Price Target for Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.54) target price on Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.20) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 239.50 ($3.14).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 147.62 ($1.93) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £24.74 billion and a PE ratio of 3.98. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 180.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 188.31.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

