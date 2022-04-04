JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Overweight

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $500.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $530.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.57.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $413.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.81.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,928,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

