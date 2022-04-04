JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 217.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.40% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 91,445 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

JQUA stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $42.99. 55,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,662. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.90.

