Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 5,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85. The company has a market cap of C$6.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile (CVE:JUB)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

