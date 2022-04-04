Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 5,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.85. The company has a market cap of C$6.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile (CVE:JUB)
