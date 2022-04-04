Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $9.48

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.48, but opened at $10.25. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 56,947 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,199,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 110,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

