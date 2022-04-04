Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $9.48

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.48, but opened at $10.25. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 56,947 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
