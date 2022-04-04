JUST 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $149.51 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, JUST has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $530.34 million and approximately $149.51 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.14 or 0.07494891 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,378.53 or 0.99481346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00046822 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

