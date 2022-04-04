Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($102.17) to GBX 4,980 ($65.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,130 ($93.40) to GBX 4,840 ($63.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,955.55 ($104.21).

LON:JET opened at GBX 2,854 ($37.39) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,936.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,227.21. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 2,120 ($27.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,097 ($106.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The stock has a market cap of £6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

