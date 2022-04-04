Just Group (LON:JUST) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 106 ($1.39). Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.75% from the company’s current price.

JUST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 113 ($1.48) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Just Group from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 128.25 ($1.68).

Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 95.60 ($1.25) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.29. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.85 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The company has a market capitalization of £992.93 million and a PE ratio of -28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a current ratio of 21.26 and a quick ratio of 19.04.

In related news, insider Andy Parsons sold 157,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.17), for a total value of £140,093.12 ($183,512.08).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

